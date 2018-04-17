Confusion as Policemen allegedly shoots two men, injure others at an event — Nigeria Today

Confusion as Policemen allegedly shoots two men, injure others at an event

Massive Confusion ensued in Anara, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State as two policemen allegedly shot two men during a traditional wedding which took place over the weekend.

According to Punch reports, the guests were made to abandon the ceremony and run for dear lives as the policemen, whose identities had yet to be ascertained were said to have escorted two prominent persons to the event.

The victims were identified as Ikechukwu Onwudiwe of Umunchi, in the Isiala Mbano LGA, and Uzochukwu Ogbuhuruzo of Ezumuoha, in the same LGA.

The trigger-happy policemen were reportedly whisked away by members of the bride’s family who prevented a mob from attacking them.

The policemen did not get the approval of the state Commissioner of Police to be at the occasion.

Two persons were equally injured. While one was shot in the hand and waist, the other person’s hand was shattered by bullets.

They later became unconscious and were taken to the Emergency Unit of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, said the Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, had ordered investigation into the matter.

Enwerem noted that, “The policemen came from Ekiti State and ran away from the scene after the atmosphere became charged as violent youths attempted to mob them.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

