Confusion As Thugs Disrupt Senate Plenary, Take Mace Away | Lawmakers React — Nigeria Today

Confusion As Thugs Disrupt Senate Plenary, Take Mace Away | Lawmakers React

There was confusion among senators on Wednesday morning as thugs stormed the Senate Chamber during plenary and seized the mace.

It is understood that the armed hoodlums, who were led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

The Senate has already accused Mr Omo-Agege of leading the thugs who went away with the mace in a black SUV.

Mr Omo-Agege was suspended for 90 days after accusing his colleagues of working against the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After the thugs left, the Senate went into an executive session after which it announced it was starting plenary.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the day’s plenary, confirmed the incident.

He said the invaders would be punished for disrupting the plenary.

The lawmakers have reacted to the recent incident.

The Upper Chamber described the development as an act of treason and an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, which must be treated with importance.

In a statement by the Senate through its Spokesman, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, it explains how the incident occurred.

“Today, some hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace. “This action is also an affront to the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against it”. “The Senate has mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Kpotum Ibrahim and Director General of the State Security Services (SSS), Mallam Lawan Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours.” “At the moment, some House of Representives members led by Deputy Speaker. Hon. Yusuf Lasun, are in the Senate chambers in solidarity visits. The session is presently live on NTA Channel 10. “We are determined to conclude all matters slated on the Order Paper for today, even if it means us sitting until 6 p.m.,” the spokesperson quoted Mr Ekweremadu as saying.

