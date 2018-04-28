Confusion in Kaduna as political parties — Nigeria Today

Confusion in Kaduna as political parties

reject proposed LG Polls



There is confusions in Kaduna state as Coalition of political parties have

disagreed with the state’s Independent Electoral Commission,

KADSIECOM's for insisting to continue with the local government council

Polls slated for 12th May 2018, despite inherent challenges.



Among noticeable challenges, which could jeopardize the election, is the

position taken by the coalition that it would not accept the conduct of the

Polls without card readers and voters registrar.



In a statement issued after the interactive session with the Commission, the

group argued that display of voters registrar should have commenced 30

days to elections as enshrined in the electoral Act, but was yet to be

displayed.



The Commission had during the interactive meeting, told stakeholders that

the INEC national body refused it access to card reader and voter registrar,

but insisted on going ahead with the Polls with the aim to use the electronic

voting machine.



The statement signed by the coalition's chairman and secretary, Umar

Ibrahim and Mohammed Inuwa wada, respectively, stressed that all other

states had conducted their LG elections with card readers and voters

registrar, and therefore sounds laughable and suspicious for the

Commissions to conduct elections without those materials on the ground

that INEC has refused them access to the materials three weeks to

elections.



The coalition therefore insisted that all the sensitive materials meant for

the conduct of the elections must be available and jointly inspected by

parties, security agencies and key stakeholders before the elections would

commence.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

