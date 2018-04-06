Conor McGregor Bus Attack – Videos From Inside And Outside — Nigeria Today

Conor McGregor Bus Attack – Videos From Inside And Outside

Looks like Conor McGregor isn’t taking his time away from the limelight very well.

Perhaps he has been watching those Liverpool fans and thinking ‘hey, that looks like a good time’.

It’s been a while since we’ve spoken about the bloke who made obscene amounts of money for this century’s most over-hyped PR stunt, but the Irishman is back with a vengeance.

Yesterday, as a bus full of fighters made their way to a press conference in Brooklyn ahead of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 223, Conor and his mates popped up out of nowhere and lost their marbles.

The New York Post below:

McGregor and his team showed up to the Barclays arena at the end of a press conference looking for a fight with UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov — but fellow fighter Michael Chiesa is the one who ended up hurt when McGregor allegedly hurled a hand truck through the window of a van, sources said. “Conor went bananas and put a beating on the van that we were in looking for Khabib,” Chiesa’s coach Rick Little told MMAJunkie. “A million security guards had to restrain him. Mike’s cut up now. He’s got marks on him, for sure. I don’t think too serious. Everything happened so fast, it was just like we got jumped.”

I believe the saying ‘cocaine is a helluva drug‘ comes to mind.

First up, some footage from inside the bus:

From inside the bus next door:

And more footage of Conor and his cronies losing the plot:

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

To finish, this may be the best of the bunch:

Once the rampage was over, McGregor and his entourage left Barclays and jumped into a waiting SUV.

Other than being an unhinged madman, much of Conor’s aggression stems from the fact that he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title earlier in the day.

Yup, that didn’t go down well. Over to the Telegraph:

[UFC president Dana] White revealed at a press conference that McGregor’s 155-pound championship will be up for grabs this weekend, with the Irishman having not fought in the Octagon since winning his belt in November 2016. McGregor initially delivered a brief and to-the-point reaction on Twitter before later gatecrashing the UFC 223 media day, sparking chaotic scenes. He originally posted on Twitter: “You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c****”, with the Barclays Center trouble following later.

Three of the fights scheduled to take place on the night have been cancelled, including that of Conor’s friend Artem Lobov, who was due to take part in a featherweight bout with Alex Caceres.

Dana White was not impressed at all:

In a long media briefing posted by MMA Junkie, White hit out at McGregor’s behaviour and said that he would be ‘sued beyond belief’ over the incident. “What happened here today is Conor and approximately 20 guys apparently were let in through the doors, they stormed the building and got down to the loading docks where fighters were getting on the buses and started to attack the buses, throwing trash cans and things like that,” White said.

“This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company.” “You can imagine he’s going to be sued beyond belief. This was a real bad career move by him,” White added.

If I had to back one man to squander a massive fortune (including the estimated $100 million Mayweather payday), my money would be on McGregor.

What a chump.

[sources:nypost&telegraph]

