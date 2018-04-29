Conspiracy of silence — Nigeria Today

Conspiracy of silence

Times are hard. Yes. But you’re not alone. This is probably not the best of times to be a Nigerian. Even for politicians, this is the worst time to be on the other side of the aisle. Islamic terrorists from Muammar Mohammed Abu Minyar Gaddafi’s Libya, disguising as herdsmen, are wreaking unimaginable havoc in Christian-dominated states.

Millions of jobs have vanished under this questionable government of change. Those who pretend to be employed, earn so poorly that their pay can’t meet basic family demands or obligations. One day, you’re employed, the next minute, you’re fired. Getting a job in Muhammadu Buhari’s Nigeria is now a luxury.

The real jobs are kept for children of the bourgeoisie. Plebeians like you and I must sweat out our lives before we can survive. When you complain, some irritants who think that this regime is infallible, descend on you.

Today, it is a nightmare for a pregnant woman to give birth in Buhari’s Nigeria. If you survive, count yourself lucky. Our public hospitals are mere glorified mortuaries. Rest assured that death awaits you if your sickness is serious in public hospitals.

What about the power sector? Our Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, is sleeping, while Nigerians bleed. Distribution companies are sucking whatever is left of us dry under the guise of estimated billings and Uncle Fashola doesn’t give a damn.

When you travel on our roads and highways, prepare your will. If armed robbers don’t kill you, herdsmen will finish the job. If you’re lucky to survive these two, then bad roads will end your suffering.

If you want to understand how fed up Nigerians have become, visit foreign embassies during working days. Countries that were hitherto alien to Nigerians, have today, become big destinations.

Nigerians are spending days and weeks at embassies, trying to secure visas to escape from Buhari’s Nigeria. Many more will follow if he secures another term in 2019.

These are the realities in Buhari’s Nigeria today. The Presidency has stopped issuing press statements to mourn the deaths of Nigerians whenever herdsmen from Libya strike. Spokesman of the president, Mr Femi Adesina only comes alive when you attack his boss, Buhari or when there are attacks in other parts of the world.

No segment of our society is exempted from Buhari’s virus. It’s spreading at the speed of light. In no time, we all will contract it.

Despite these misgivings and anomalies permeating every facet of our national life, there is this loud conspiracy of silence from this regime. It has grown so deaf that the strike of thunder doesn’t move it anymore.

Are you aware that President Buhari is yet to condemn the invasion of the National Assembly by armed thugs and the snatching of mace of the Nigerian Senate? Since he returned from London, he has not held any meetings with the leadership of the National Assembly over the invasion.

Who did this to us? How did we get into this mess? As I pen this note with a heavy heart, the man who allegedly led the thugs into the National Assembly is walking freely. Our regime protectors who sadly, regard themselves as policemen, have not prosecuted the so-called culprits of this sacrilegious act, yet, they are messing up Dino Melaye, whose only crime is that he dared to speak the truth to power.

The National Assembly is the symbol of democracy. If you take it out of the equation, what you have is just a regime. For reasons best known to Buhari and his co-travelers, they prefer an ineffectual parliament they can control. Is this the change Nigerians voted for?

Today, appointees of this regime have been so emboldened that they don’t have any regard for the National Assembly anymore. Last Thursday, our ‘performing’ Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, shunned a summon extended to him by the Senate. He didn’t have the decency of sending a letter of apology either. Instead, he accompanied Buhari to Bauchi on a state visit. This same police chief has refused to pick the phone calls of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Are we in a Banana Republic?

According to Wikipedia, conspiracy of silence, or culture of silence, describes the behaviour of a group of people of some size as large as an entire national group or profession or as small as a group of colleagues, that by unspoken consensus does not mention, discuss, or acknowledge a given subject. The practice may be motivated by positive interest in group solidarity or by such negative impulses as fear of political repercussion or social ostracism. As a descriptor, conspiracy of silence implies dishonesty, sometimes cowardice, sometimes privileging loyalty to one social group over another.

These definitions succinctly capture Buhari’s regime. I’m certain that this write up will not make any difference. Buhari and his goons don’t give a damn. Like Apostle Paul in the Bible, I’m simply writing to reinforce what you know already.

Before I conclude, let me remind Buhari of a man called Emperor Nero. In July of 64 A.D., a great fire ravaged Rome for six days, destroying 70 per cent of the city and leaving half of its population homeless. According to a well-known expression, Rome’s emperor at the time, the decadent and unpopular Nero, “fiddled while Rome burned.”

The expression has a double meaning: Not only did Nero play music while his people suffered, but he was also an ineffectual leader in a time of crisis. Nero had many enemies and is remembered as one of history’s most sadistic and cruelest leaders.

How will Buhari be remembered? Is Buhari not sleeping while Nigeria burns? Can Nigeria and Nigerians survive another four years of Buhari’s rule? God, let this affliction not rise the second time. Your people have suffered enough. If it’s your will, let this cup pass us by.

I have called on God to intervene. Let me also call on the National Assembly to do the needful. I know you have got your battles, but Nigerians need you guys to stand up for them. By any means possible, halt this troubling drift before we become another Somalia.

And to my fellow countrymen and women, be prepared. Don’t despair. Don’t give up. Trouble may last for a night, but joy will surely come in the morning. This affliction will not rise again the second time.

However, my wishes and prayer will come to naught if you don’t get your permanent voters’ card. On the election day, file out in your millions and use your power. To my fellow ‘lazy youths’, don’t be cowed. Let’s replicate the same energy we exercised during the just concluded Big Brother Naija Show. Come out and vote.

Together, we will free ourselves from this hardship that has been foisted on us. The ball is in your court. Use your power wisely.

I so submit!

