Constantino Chiwenga: Vote for Emmerson Mnangagwa If You Want to Live in Garden of Eden - VOA Zimbabwe — Nigeria Today

Constantino Chiwenga: Vote for Emmerson Mnangagwa If You Want to Live in Garden of Eden
VOA Zimbabwe
Constantino Chiwenga: Vote for Emmerson Mnangagwa If You Want to Live in Garden of Eden
VOA Zimbabwe
Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has urged Zimbabweans to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party in the forthcoming general elections. Speaking at an election campaign rally in Mashonaland West on Sunday, vice president …
Chiwenga soldiers wanted to kill not arrest Jonathan Moyo
