Construction of $3b IPMAN refineries begins Q2 - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Construction of $3b IPMAN refineries begins Q2
Its National President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, said the body has conducted visibility studies to determine the cost of the refineries, the topography of the land earmarked for the project in Itobe and Abbe in Kogi and Bayelsa state, respectively. He added …
