Consumer council opens inquiry on Blue Band ‘spread for bread’ controversy — Nigeria Today

Consumer council opens inquiry on Blue Band ‘spread for bread’ controversy

Consumer Protection Council said, yesterday, it has opened inquiry into the controversy about the safety of Blue Band “Spread for Bread” when subjected to high temperature in boiling water.

The council said in a statement that it was aware of a short demonstration video circulating on social media about how the product by Unilever Nigeria Plc did not melt or dissolve under certain heat conditions.

The statement signed by Director-General of the council, Babatunde Irukera, said the video had been a subject of anxiety and intense controversy as it suggested the product was unsafe for human consumption.

“Available scientific information confirms that, though butter, margarine, and spread appear analogous, and share similar components, characteristics and uses, they are different products available to consumers,” Irukera said.

He said butter and margarine shared a particular similar characteristic of low resistance to heat, adding that both products were likely to melt when subjected to certain levels of heat.

However, the agency said spreads had varying heat resistance, depending on intended use, and production process.

Irukera explained that even where a spread did not melt under similar heat conditions as butter or margarine, it was not necessarily unsafe for human consumption.

“Spreads are produced in part by adding emulsifiers, which are additives used in stabilizing and binding processed foods. They are not inherently unsafe or uncommon.

“The specific emulsifying agent and amount used, largely depends on many factors, including shelf life, storage, handling and climatic conditions in order to prevent microbial activity,’’ he explained.

He said Unilever already issued a statement to address public concern by differentiating Blue Band “Spread for Bread” product, explaining the purposes of the two different products.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

