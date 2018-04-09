 Consumer groups urge Zuckerberg to commit Facebook to global GDPR - CNET — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Consumer groups urge Zuckerberg to commit Facebook to global GDPR – CNET

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


CNET

Consumer groups urge Zuckerberg to commit Facebook to global GDPR
CNET
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. James Martin/CNET. Facebook should adopt stringent EU data protection rules as a global "baseline" for all of the social network's services, consumer activists said Monday in an open letter that contends the rules would
'EU's GDPR Law Will Boost Data-driven Business in Nigeria'THISDAY Newspapers
GDPR in the EU and UK: 3 Steps for Complying with Employer Responsibilities4Hoteliers
EU data protection revamp is an opportunity – not a threatIndependent.ie
PropertyCasualty360
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.