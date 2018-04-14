Conte praises Moses, others for strong comeback — Nigeria Today

Conte praises Moses, others for strong comeback

Antonio Conte praised his Chelsea players for rediscovering the “fire in their eyes” after substitute Olivier Giroud inspired a 3-2 comeback victory at Southampton.

Dusan Tadic capitalised on a limp first-half display from Chelsea to give Southampton the lead at St Mary’s and when Jan Bednarek doubled their advantage on the hour mark, Conte’s men appeared to be heading for their seventh Premier League defeat of the season. I must be honest — I was very angry for our first half, because we didn’t show great desire, great will to fight, great will to play in the right way,” Conte said.

“After the first half I was very disappointed, but I’m the first to take responsibility, because I’m the coach of this team. If they decide we can’t fight in the right way, I’m the first person to take responsibility.

“In the second half we showed great character, great reaction, great desire to win the game. We showed the right fire in our eyes.

“We must be pleased for the second half. For me it’s not important to win, lose or draw the game. The most important thing is to always play with a great intensity, with a great will to fight from the start until the end. We are having a difficult season and we know this, but especially in this situation I think you can see the men before the players.”

