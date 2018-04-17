Controlling and abusive girlfriend stabbed boyfriend and poured boiling water on him — Nigeria Today

Controlling and abusive girlfriend stabbed boyfriend and poured boiling water on him

Abusive girlfriend

A controlling and abusive girlfriend who put her boyfriend through the worst ever by assaulting him, depriving him of food, and banning him from their bed, has been jailed.

Jordan Worth, 22, was handed a seven-and-a-half-year sentence at Luton Crown Court on Friday after she admitted to carrying out several cruel acts against her ex-boyfriend. The college sweethearts had started dating in 2012 when they were both teenagers, 16, but there were worrying signs from the beginning, the court heard.

The court heard how Jordan, a university graduate, scalded her boyfriend with boiling water and stabbed him at their home in the village of Stewartby, in Bedfordshire, England. The boyfriend suffered from hydrocephalus that was caused by a build-up of fluid inside the skull and made him vulnerable.

In addition to the violence, Jordan also decided what clothes her boyfriend was allowed to wear. It was also reported that she did not let him sleep in their bed for nine months and also took over his Facebook account. It got worse when she began using objects to strike him, wounding him with a knife and then failing to get him any medical help.

The campaign of abuse ended in June when neighbours called police to the couple’s home in the early hours after hearing shouting. The ambulance crew noted injuries to his hand, burns to arms and legs that were being self-treated with cling film. There was also cling film round his ankles, and a hand wound that was bleeding.

The boyfriend was immediately taken to the hospital where it was discovered he had second and third degree burns that left permanent scarring and “5% of his total body surface was scalded.”

Neighbours added they had often heard the couple arguing and the victim was seen on occasions with black eyes, a limp, and with his arm in sling.

A neighbor told how Jordan was once seen at a window “armed” with a screwdriver or hammer. Jordan was later arrested and admitted charges of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship, wounding with intent and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard Jordan, who is now in a new relationship, had two sides and came from a loving and supportive family and had previously carried out voluntary work. She was made the subject of a restraining order which prevents her from contacting her ex for an indefinite period. Jordan had discouraged her former partner from contacting his family during the abusive relationship.

Judge Nic Madge said:

“She accepts that she has in the past, on a number of occasions, used blunt objects and implements to strike him and that he suffered injuries as a result of her doing so. She accepts using boiling or hot water to cause injury to him.”

