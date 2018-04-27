 Controversial 'American Idol' top 14 results spark confusion, outrage - NEWSTAGE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Controversial ‘American Idol’ top 14 results spark confusion, outrage – NEWSTAGE

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NEWSTAGE

Controversial 'American Idol' top 14 results spark confusion, outrage
NEWSTAGE
American Idol has historically been a conservative, “family-friendly” program. (We all remember how the “guylinered” Adam Lambert lost to “guy next door” Kris Allen, or how viewers never accepted Season 12 judge Nicki Minaj.) But after a two-year
Meet the Top 10 Contestants of 'American Idol' Season 16Brinkwire (press release)
'American Idol' Judges' Executive Decision Sends Drag Queen Ada Vox To Top 10HuffPost Canada

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.