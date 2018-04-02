 Conversations With A Genius: A Day With Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo (2) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Conversations With A Genius: A Day With Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo (2)

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Bayo Adeyinka One of the stories Dr Omololu Olunloyo shared with us during our visit sounded like fiction. But it was not an empty tale. While at Government College, Ibadan, he actually challenged the teachers to give him a full year’s course which he finished and passed in three months.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.