 Convicted Racist Back in South African Court for Appeal Bid - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Convicted Racist Back in South African Court for Appeal Bid – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Convicted Racist Back in South African Court for Appeal Bid
AllAfrica.com
Vicki Momberg has appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court to appeal her effective two-year prison sentence. The former real estate agent was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria for her filmed rant against a black police officer who

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.