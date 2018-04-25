 Cook , Allegedly Make Off With N2.2m Jewellery — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cook , Allegedly Make Off With N2.2m Jewellery

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A 40-year-old cook, Grace Uzo, who allegedly stole her Indian employer’s 6,000 dollars (N2.1 million), 300 Euros (N132,000) and jewellery, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The accused, who resides at No. 12, Progressive Close, Arigbanawo,  Mowe in Ogun on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is facing a charge of stealing. Police Prosecutor Peter […]

The post Cook , Allegedly Make Off With N2.2m Jewellery appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.