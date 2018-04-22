 Copa Del Rey: Messi Equals 68-Year-Old Record — Nigeria Today
Copa Del Rey: Messi Equals 68-Year-Old Record

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona won their 30th and fourth-straight Copa dey Rey title with a 5-0 bashing of Sevilla on Saturday night and, as usual, Lionel Messi shone brightly. The diminutive Argentine, scored one and provided two assists in a dominant Barca performance. The goal, Messi’s sixth in a Copa del Rey final, meant he equalled the record […]

