Cops Pick Up Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Over Sezed Mace — Nigeria Today

Cops Pick Up Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Over Sezed Mace

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who was recently suspended by his colleagues over a controversy on voting arrangement was, this afternoon, picked by cops in Abuja. This was effected by FCT Police Commissioner and the National Assembly Police Post Divisional Police Officer (DPO). That happened after the Executive Session by the Senate.

