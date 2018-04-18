 Cops Pick Up Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Over Sezed Mace — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cops Pick Up Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Over Sezed Mace

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who was recently suspended by his colleagues over a controversy on voting arrangement was, this afternoon, picked by cops in Abuja. This was effected by FCT Police Commissioner and the National Assembly Police Post Divisional Police Officer (DPO). That happened after the Executive Session by the Senate.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.