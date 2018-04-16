 Cops use fingerprint pulled from a WhatsApp photo to nab drug traffickers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cops use fingerprint pulled from a WhatsApp photo to nab drug traffickers

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Crime, News, Photos, Technology | 0 comments

British police used a fingerprint pulled from a photo sent on WhatsApp to help secure multiple convictions against drug traffickers in what’s thought to be the first case of its kind in the U.K.

The post Cops use fingerprint pulled from a WhatsApp photo to nab drug traffickers appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.