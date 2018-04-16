Coronation Merchant Bank's gross earnings rise 66% to N25.2bn - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Coronation Merchant Bank’s gross earnings rise 66% to N25.2bn – Vanguard
Vanguard
Coronation Merchant Bank's gross earnings rise 66% to N25.2bn
By Adaeze Okechukwu. CORONATION Merchant Bank Limited said its gross earnings rose by 66 percent to N25.2 billion for the financial year ended December 2017 from N15.2 billion in 2016. Chief Executive Officer of the investment bank, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh …
