Corps member with 6 different bank accounts for employment scam has been apprehended — Nigeria Today

Corps member with 6 different bank accounts for employment scam has been apprehended

A serving National youth service corps member, identified as Maduako Ugonma Chinomso, who was posted to Kaduna but later redeployed to Akwa Ibom State for her service year has been arraigned before a Gombe State High Court.

The corps member was arraigned by Justice Abubakar Jauro on two count charge bordering on Conspiracy and Obtaining Money by False Pretense, by EFCC, Gombe Zonal office.

The corps member was reportedly arrested at Uyo by the EFCC Operatives, following a petition by one Yusuf Idris of Tumfure Quarters Gombe.

The suspect was accused by her petitioner of conspiring with others at large, to obtain the sum of N63,000.00 under the false pretence that the said sum was to secure a job for him with the Nigerian Customs Service which they never did.

Further investigation revealed that a member of the syndicate, Yusuf Maarku, the acclaimed recruitment officer, gave the complainant a Union Bank Number 0053158443 bearing Maduako Ugonma Chinomso through which the said sum was deposited as form, uniform and registration fee.

It was further gathered that there are six different account in different banks, with huge amount of money which the suspect operate with.

However the corps member who was remanded in EFCC custody as she await the hearing of her bail application on Monday, 16th April, 2018, pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

It was also reported not too long ago that a corps member serving in Zamfara State, Fidelis Chalokwo, was declared wanted by the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, over N30m varsity school fees fraud involving 940 students.

The affected students were considered ineligible by the bursary department of the university to sit for the examination, because they had reportedly not yet paid their school fees.

According to the Students Union Government of the institution on Tuesday, preliminary investigations into the N30m school fees fraud linked Chalokwo, a former student of the university, now performing his NYSC programme in Zamfara, of executing 70 per cent of the fraud.

