Corpse Of Pastor Allegedly Killed By Herdsmen Dumped At The Edo State Government House (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Corpse Of Pastor Allegedly Killed By Herdsmen Dumped At The Edo State Government House (Photo)

Family members of Pastor Pius Oromosele have dumped his corpse at the Edo State government house, Osadebe Avenue, in a clear protest of his abduction and killing by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that the man of God died after he was allegedly abducted on his farm at Odigie and killed by the herdsmen after a demand for the sum of N4million from him was not met.

Eldest son of late Pastor Eromosele, Dr. Richard Eromosele, said his father was abducted on Thursday, March 29, and was found already decomposing in the bush on Tuesday, April 3rd.

