Corruption: NBA calls for institutional changes — Nigeria Today

Corruption: NBA calls for institutional changes

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—The Kaduna branch of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has called for institutional changes in the fight against corruption, saying it is the “bane of socio-economic malaise, sets back development of the country and increases incidences of unemployment, poverty and crime.”

In a communiqué at the end of its bar week in Kaduna, NBA noted that it was ready to partner relevant government agencies to fight corruption in the country.

The communiqué by Chairman of the Barnawa branch of NBA, Napoleon Idenala, and Secretary, Kayode Faturiyele, noted that “corruption has led to weak institutions and the elevation of family, clan and region above the country.”

Defines corruption

According to the communique, “corruption goes beyond financial gains and includes the performance of or failure to perform and act, in violation of laws, by a public officer in the discharge of his function for the purpose of obtaining an undue advantage for himself, his family, any other persons or entity.

“The means of eradica-ting of corruption must include radical, cultural and institutional changes.

“Applications for adjournment, unnecessary reliance on technicalities, the burden of proof, standard of proof and presumption of innocence as contained in Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution be looked into with respect to cases of corruption and insecurity, as it poses serious impediments to justice delivery in the country.”

It urged the Federal Government to enact a comprehensive law that focuses only on its whistle-blowing policy.

