Corruption: Oshiomhole, PDP in war of words — Nigeria Today

Corruption: Oshiomhole, PDP in war of words

Immediate past governor of Edo state Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has come under fire by the Edo state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP over calls he made to President Muhammadu Buhari to descend ruthlessly on the nation’s treasury looters.

Oshiomhole while speaking to journalists in Benin City earlier had called on the president not to spare any ne found to have looted the nation’s treasury.

Reacting to his comments, the Edo state PDP chapter, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Nehikhare said Oshiomhole himself should be prosecuted for looting the state’s coffers in his eight year reign as governor.

“The Edo State PDP supports Adams Oshiomhole’s call on Buhari to be ruthless with looters. We call on the Federal Government to start with Oshiomhole in ruthlessly dealing with looters.

“Edo people feel cheated that Adams Oshiomhole has not been arraigned for almost two years after losing his immunity. However, Edo people deserve praise for tolerating and surviving eight years of Oshiomhole’s anti-people government,” it said.

According to the PDP, Oshiomhole assumed office with so much promise and expectations, but at the end, what the people experienced was disappointment, frustration and hardship.

“Today, the state is the third most indebted state in Nigeria. It is ironic that Adams Oshiomhole is not only freely walking the streets of Benin, he is granting interviews and calling people looters,” the statement read.

