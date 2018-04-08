 Corruption: Why Buhari should be ruthless with looters under Jonathan’s administration – Oshiomhole — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Corruption: Why Buhari should be ruthless with looters under Jonathan’s administration – Oshiomhole

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, on Sunday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, to take more “ruthless” measure in dealing with alleged looters across the country. He gave the call while describing as mindless, the alleged looting under the immediate past administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. Speaking in Benin, the Edo State […]

Corruption: Why Buhari should be ruthless with looters under Jonathan’s administration – Oshiomhole

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.