Epsy Campbell Barr is Costa Rica's first female black vice president - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Epsy Campbell Barr is Costa Rica’s first female black vice president – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Epsy Campbell Barr is Costa Rica's first female black vice president
Washington Post
On Sunday, Carlos Alvarado Quesada won the presidential election in Costa Rica, but it was his vice president who made history. Economist and longtime politician Epsy Campbell Barr is the first Afro-Costa Rican to be elected to that office. She serves …
Costa Rica elects first black female vice president
Epsy Campbell Barr's Reaction To Being The First Black Female VP In Latin America Is So Beautiful
Epsy Campbell becomes First Black Female Vice President of Costa Rica
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!