Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star - Soccerway — Nigeria Today

Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star – Soccerway
|
Soccerway
|
Courbis hopes inconsistent Dembele can be a World Cup star
Soccerway
Former Rennes coach Rolland Courbis concedes Ousmane Dembele lacks consistency, but hopes the Barcelona man can star at the World Cup at the end of a difficult season. After Dembele made a dream move from Borussia Dortmund to Camp Nou last year, his …
The Euro Preview: Barcelona on the verge of history, Juve look to extend lead
Barcelona: Former manager reveals Dembele's biggest issue
Barcelona prepare huge Arsenal swap deal proposal to beat Real Madrid to signing
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!