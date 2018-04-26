Court asks Nigerian govt to produce, display weapons found in Dasuki’s house — Nigeria Today

Court asks Nigerian govt to produce, display weapons found in Dasuki’s house
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Thursday, gave the Federal Government of Nigeria the nod to produce and display weapons that were allegedly recovered from the residence of the detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd. Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed May 22 for the Federal Government to tender the […]
