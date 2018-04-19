Court bars Police, DSS from arresting suspended senator Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today

Court bars Police, DSS from arresting suspended senator Omo-Agege

A high court sitting in Abuja has barred the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Security services from arresting the senator representing Delta central, Ovie Omo-Agege who allegedly stormed the upper chamber of the national assembly with some hoodlums to disrupt proceedings and cart away with the mace.

Omo-Agege secure an interim order yesterday restraining the Nigerian police force, DSS and other law enforcement bodies from arresting him.

A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Aliyu Umar, who led his team of lawyers had prayed the court to restrain the respondents, listed to include attorney-general of the federation (AGF), inspector-general of police (IGP), commissioner of police FCT command and the director-general of the state security service (SSS), from attempting to threaten or violate the fundamental human rights of the applicant.

The presiding judge, Ishaq Bello granted all the four prayers.

Speaking with Newsmen, the suspended lawmaker boasted that he was not arrested by police, according to him he only followed the police who wanted to hear his perspective on the matter.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

