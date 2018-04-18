 Court clears VIP Express Tourism in dispute with CPC, customers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court clears VIP Express Tourism in dispute with CPC, customers – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Court clears VIP Express Tourism in dispute with CPC, customers
Vanguard
The long dispute between VIP Express Tourism and the Consumer Protection Council,CPC, over an alleged misconduct and wrongful dealings by VIP Express towards its customers has been resolved. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja delivering its

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.