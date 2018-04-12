Court dissolves civil servant’s 11-year-old marriage over incompatibility — Nigeria Today

Court dissolves civil servant’s 11-year-old marriage over incompatibility

An Agege Customary Court, Lagos, on Thursday dissolved the 11-year-old marriage between a civil servant, Adeola Ajulo, 45 and his wife, Isiwat, over incompatibility. The President of the court, Mrs Ibironke Elabor said she observed that the estranged couple was tired of the marriage as all efforts to reconcile them failed. “Since both parties consented […]

