Court fines man, 35, N250,000 for defiling minor - The Punch — Nigeria Today

|
Court fines man, 35, N250,000 for defiling minor
The Punch
A family court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has sentenced a man, Praise Akinloye, to three years' imprisonment with an option of N250,000 fine after being found guilty of having unlawful sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old girl. It was …
