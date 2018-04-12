 Court Fixes May 14 to Hear First Bank's Objection to Ogoni Chiefs' Suit - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Court Fixes May 14 to Hear First Bank's Objection to Ogoni Chiefs' Suit
A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed May 14, 2018, to hear the preliminary objection filed by First Bank of Nigeria Limited challenging the contempt proceedings brought against the bank and its Chairman, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, by 10 indigenes of Ogoni
