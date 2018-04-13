 Court fixes May 21 to rule on bail application filed by IPOB member — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court fixes May 21 to rule on bail application filed by IPOB member

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday fixed  May 21 to rule on the bail application filed by  Bright Chimezie, the first defendant, in the ongoing trial of four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB). The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, fixed the date after taking arguments from Chimezie’s counsel, Mr Chukwudi Igwe […]

The post Court fixes May 21 to rule on bail application filed by IPOB member appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.