Court grants Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi bail - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

A Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday, granted bail to the embattled senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi. Nwaoboshi, who is before Justice Mohammed Idris to answer charges bordering on alleged N322 million fraud …
