Court hears how Nwude forged documents on property already forfeited in judgment — Nigeria Today

Court hears how Nwude forged documents on property already forfeited in judgment
A witness, Mr Arifayo Falodun, on Monday narrated at the Ikeja Special Offences Court how a convicted conman, Emmanuel Nwude, forged legal documents of some property already forfeited in a judgment. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwude, a native of Abagana in Anambra is cited as having perpetrated the third largest bank fraud in history. In 2001, he secured a place in the Guinness Book of Records, when he defrauded Banco Noroeste of Brazil of a record $242 million, resulting to the collapse of the bank.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!