Court hears Xolobeni community is in dark about Australian mining company's plans - News24 — Nigeria Today

Court hears Xolobeni community is in dark about Australian mining company's plans
An Australian mining company that has applied for rights to mine at the Umgungundlovu community of Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape, has left the community in the dark about how its plans would affect them, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on …
Xolobeni community in bid to stop mining along Wild Coast
