 Court jails scavenger for stealing generating set — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Kuje Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a scavenger, Sani Musa to three months imprisonment for stealing a generating set valued N40, 000. Musa, who resides at Anguwan Tiv Area in Kuje, was convicted on a one-count charge of theft. The judge, Abdulahi Abdulkareem, gave the judgment after Musa pleaded guilty of the […]

