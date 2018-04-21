Court jails woman for trafficking 16-year-old girl - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Court jails woman for trafficking 16-year-old girl – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Court jails woman for trafficking 16-year-old girl
The Punch
Alexander Okere, Benin. An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has sentenced a 36-year-old woman to two years imprisonment for trafficking a teenage girl. The convict, one Mrs. Vera Imoh, had been arraigned, with Charge Number B/2C/2015, by the …
Woman jailed for sending girl, 16, to Mali for prostitution
Court sentences 36-year-old woman for human trafficking
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!