Court orders EFCC to pay N5m compensation to Bala Mohammed - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Court orders EFCC to pay N5m compensation to Bala Mohammed
Mohammed, a minister of Federal Capital Territory in the Goodluck Jonathan Administration, was in the custody of EFCC from October 24, 2016, to November 29, 2016 when the court granted him bail. By The Eagle Online On Apr 26, 2018. Share. An FCT High …
