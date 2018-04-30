 Court Orders EFCC To Release Cars To Oil Marketer — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court Orders EFCC To Release Cars To Oil Marketer

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to immediately release two exotic cars in its custody, to an oil marketer, Anthony Adejugbe. Justice Oguntoyinbo granted the order after entertaining an application filed by Adejugbe and his company, Tonique Oil Services Limited, seeking […]

The post Court Orders EFCC To Release Cars To Oil Marketer appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.