Court orders Nasarawa Govt to pay coaches, players N98 million entitlements — Nigeria Today

Court orders Nasarawa Govt to pay coaches, players N98 million entitlements

The coaches are to receive N46. 4 million while the players are to be paid N51.65 million as salaries, match bonuses and sign-on fees.

The post Court orders Nasarawa Govt to pay coaches, players N98 million entitlements appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

