Court orders substituted service on Uwajeh — Nigeria Today

Court orders substituted service on Uwajeh

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today granted a request seeking to serve criminal summons at the premises of the self acclaimed United Kingdom based private investigator, Chief Victor Uwajeh on a four-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation fraud and illegally procuring forged documents.

Justice Tsoho granted the application after counsel to the Federal government, Abubakar Alilu informed the court that Uwajeh had for several times evaded service as he did previously.

The FG had filed a four count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud against Uwajeh.

FG alleged that Uwajeh tried to obtain money through fraudulent means from Senator Andy Uba who is representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

Uwajeh was said to have been indicted by an investigation of a crack team from the Nigerian Police Force conducted on a petition that was written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Uba.

The lawmaker had in his petition, accused Uwajeh of attempting to use forged and illegally procured documents to extort money from him.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Alilu informed the court that one of the court bariff who went with the policeman at Uwajeh’s residents was almost shot by the policeman guiding his house.

“one of the bailiff went to the address of the defendant at No:9 Jesse Jackson street Asokoro and was almost shot by the policemen guarding his house.

“The defendant is aware of this matter. His counsel had pleaded that he travelled to the United States and that once he return, he will appear in court.

“I know that it is not yet ripe to make an application for a bench warrant. However, I will apply section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act for leave of the court to paste a copy of the Criminal of the Criminal summon in a conspicuous part in the premises where he resides”, he said.

Justice Tsoho after listening to the submissions wondered why someone that the state wants to bring to justice will be protected by the same people looking for him, he wondered why the police will be protecting a fugitive from the law.

He urged the people going to effect the service at his residence to be careful and mindful of what had already played out.

He held that, “giving the circumstances, section 124 has become inevitable. Accordingly, the application is granted. Service should be effected on Uwajeh through substituted means”.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to May 21 for arraignment.

