Court refuses claims by FG, Niger State to N6bn found in firms’ bank accounts — Nigeria Today

Court refuses claims by FG, Niger State to N6bn found in firms’ bank accounts

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected claims by the Federal Government and Niger State Government to an unclaimed N6bn found in the bank accounts of two firms – Katah Property and Investment Limited and Sadiq Air Travels Agency Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had claimed that the money in accounts in Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) and the United Bank of Africa (UBA) in the names of Katah Property and Investment Limited and Sadiq Air Travels Agency Limited was abandoned, being “ill-gotten funds.”

The EFCC alleged that the main suspect, Alhaji Kantigi Liman, who was said to be at large,used the bank accounts of the companies to obtain money under false preference from innocent victims.

It also alleged that the suspect used the companies as conduits to siphon the Niger State Government’s funds under the then Governor Babangida Mu’azu Administration “without any contract job and project for the state”.

The EFCC also alleged that the the suspect had disclaimed the ownership of the N6bn in the four bank accounts and had therefore become imperative for the Federal Government to take absolute possession of “the unclaimed money”.

On May 25, 2017, Justice Nmandi Dingba granted an ex-parte application by the EFCC for interim forfeiture of the money.

The judge equally ordered the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order in a national newspaper inviting all those who might have an interest in the N6bn to show cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Following the publication of a notice of the temporary forfeiture of the funds to the Federal Government, Niger State Government had come forward to lay claim to the money.

The companies, in whose names the N6bn was kept in the bank accounts, also opposed the EFCC’s prayer for a final forfeiture order on the money to either the Niger State Government or to the Federal Government.

In a ruling yesterday, Justice said both the FG and Niger Govt failed to provide evidence to warrant the permanent forfeiture of the money to either of them.

He said the companies, in whose accounts the money was found, enjoyed rights of presumption of innocence guaranteed by section 36(5) of the Constitution and the right to own property guaranteed under section 43 of the Constitution.

The judge said the claim by the EFCC that it was still investigating the funds in the four bank accounts showed that the commission was yet to be sure the of the facts it put the before the court to canvass for the final forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government.

He said: “What is clear from the above is that the applicant, the EFCC, is not absolutely sure of its facts to date, since the matter by their own admission is still under investigation.

“If investigation is still ongoing, and they are not absolutely sure of their facts, it follows that what they possess at the moment is suspicion.

“But the real question is whether suspicion, which is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the admission of the Commission in the processes it filed in court itself to support the application for permanent forfeiture, is sufficient to make the court now permanently transfer ownership of assets from those in whose names the assets are, and who enjoy existing legal and constitutional presumptions, to the Federal Government?

“In my view, this would be very unjust and will amount to expropriation, and go against the Constitution.

“In the light of the EFCC’s admission that they are still conducting criminal investigations on the assets, I believe that it amounts to taking victory over the subject matter of legal proceedings by stealth, in approaching the court for an order absolutely forfeiting the funds to the Government, through this route of non-conviction based assets forfeiture offered by Section 17 of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act.

“I should also state that the claim that the funds are abandoned property, subject of absolute forfeiture to the Federal Government under Section 17 of the Act, appears unsubstantiated.”

The judge, after rejecting the EFCC’s request for the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government also said the Niger State Government too failed in its bid to claim its ownership.

The judge ruled, “Having very carefully reviewed the materials provided by Niger State Government, I do not believe that they should succeed and that a sufficient case has been made for the funds in the subject accounts to be permanently forfeited to them.

“What I have seen are assertions without sufficient proof.

“In fact, I see a number of cracks in the position of Niger State Government; questions for which insufficient answers have been provided.

“For instance, if the funds are proceeds of funds siphoned out of Niger State, at the very least the burden is on Niger State to provide evidence of how much was the allocation and income of Edati Local Government in the period in which Alhaji Liman Katingi was the chairman of the Local Government.

How much was missing from this income and allocation, and how much of the missing funds, if any, are traceable directly or indirectly to the account of Katah Property And Investment Ltd, and Sadiq Air Travel Agency Ltd, which copies Alhaji Liman Katingi is the alleged promoter.”

The judge also rejected the assertion that the companies were shams promoted by Alhaji Liman Katingi for the purposes of warehousing ill-gotten money siphoned from Niger State Government.

“A lot more needs to be offered to establish this claim, than just this general bare assertion,” the judge said.

