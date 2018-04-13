Court Rejects EFCC Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.43m, N7.35bn - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Court Rejects EFCC Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.43m, N7.35bn – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Court Rejects EFCC Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.43m, N7.35bn
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost the bid to seize certain funds linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs Patience. Justice Mojisola Olatoregun struck out the ex-parte application for the seizure of the …
