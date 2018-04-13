Court Rejects EFCC’s Bid to Seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.43m, N7.35bn — Nigeria Today

Court Rejects EFCC’s Bid to Seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.43m, N7.35bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost the bid to seize certain funds linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs Patience.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun struck out the ex-parte application for the seizure of the funds by the anti-graft agency on Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The funds, which the EFCC sought to seize, include a total of $8,435,788.84 and over N7.35billion in 15 bank accounts.

In her ruling, the judge held that the issue was already a subject of litigation before two other judges – Justice Murtala-Nyako and Justice John Tsoho, both of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

She further condemned the EFCC’s act of forum shopping and running from court to court.

Justice Olatoregun stated that it was an abuse of court process to file similar cases such as the one before her in different divisions of the court.

More to follow…

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Court Rejects EFCC’s Bid to Seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.43m, N7.35bn appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

