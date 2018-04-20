Court remands 35-yr-old attacking man with machette — Nigeria Today

Court remands 35-yr-old attacking man with machette

An Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Friday remanded one Tajudeen Gafar, 35, in prison pending the recovery of a man he allegedly attacked with a machete. The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, said that the application of the accused for bail would only be considered after the recovery of the complainant from the injuries he sustained. “He should be kept in prison pending the time the complainant recovers,” he said.

