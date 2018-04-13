 Court remands farmer over alleged kidnap of girl, N4m ransom demand - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court remands farmer over alleged kidnap of girl, N4m ransom demand – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Court remands farmer over alleged kidnap of girl, N4m ransom demand
The Eagle Online
Adamu is standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping. By The Eagle Online On Apr 13, 2018. Share. A Magistrate Court in Minna on Friday ordered the remand in prison custody of a farmer, Jibrin Adamu, for
Kenya: Waziri Chacha, Man Accused of Conning MPs, to Remain in CustodyAllAfrica.com
Townsville doctor applies for bail rape and perverting the course of justice chargesTownsville Bulletin
Farmer Abduct 19-Year-Old, Requests N4m RansomNaija News
Loop News Trinidad and Tobago –Kaplan Herald
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.