Court Remands Man Over Alleged Violence Against Children — Nigeria Today

Court Remands Man Over Alleged Violence Against Children

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Number 28 sitting in Apo, Abuja, has remanded a 40-year-old man, Alex Okafor in prison custody for an alleged act of violence and for inflicting injuries on his three children. The three children (names withheld) are aged 8, 10 and 11 years. A statement made available to […]

The post Court Remands Man Over Alleged Violence Against Children appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

