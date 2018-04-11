Court Restrains Lagos, Ogun, From Obstructing Operations Of Lottery Companies - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

Court Restrains Lagos, Ogun, From Obstructing Operations Of Lottery Companies – SaharaReporters.com
Court Restrains Lagos, Ogun, From Obstructing Operations Of Lottery Companies
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has restrained Lagos and Ogun governments from disrupting operations of lottery companies in their states for allegedly operating without licenses. Justice Mohammed Idris held that it would be illegal to stop the …
