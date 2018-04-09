Court Sentences Man To 2 Months In Prison For Headbutting Ex-Australia PM — Nigeria Today

Court Sentences Man To 2 Months In Prison For Headbutting Ex-Australia PM

A Magistrates’ court on Monday sentenced an Australian man who headbutted former prime minister Tony Abbott to at least two months in prison, local media reported. Tasmanian Labe followed Abbott for 250 metres along the waterfront of the state capital Hobart before deliberately headbutting him in September 2017, the city’s magistrates court had heard earlier. […]

